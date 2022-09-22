PFG Advisors Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 104,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 313,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

