Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 309 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

EOG stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.63.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.