Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $238.87 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,627,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

