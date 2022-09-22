TheStreet Downgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to C+

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.83.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $989.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cable One has a 1 year low of $987.13 and a 1 year high of $1,934.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,303.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 63.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.