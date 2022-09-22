United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

UAL opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

