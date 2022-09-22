TheStreet Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to D+

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

AC opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

Insider Activity

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $147,064. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.