Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luna Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

