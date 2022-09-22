Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Luna Innovations Price Performance
NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
