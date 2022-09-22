Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

