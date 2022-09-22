Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Polaris stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

