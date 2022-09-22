KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

