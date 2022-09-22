KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.