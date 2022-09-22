Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,408,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 14,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.