Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $276.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.70.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

