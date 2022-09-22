Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

