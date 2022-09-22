Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 155.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

