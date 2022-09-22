Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $389,000 in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 429,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDEF opened at $19.12 on Thursday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

