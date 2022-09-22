Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 96,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

