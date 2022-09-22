43,695 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.0 %

SMR opened at $13.06 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

