Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

AEP stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

