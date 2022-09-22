Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Lowered by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

