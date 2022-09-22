Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

