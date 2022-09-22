Rockland Trust Co. Sells 10,026 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

