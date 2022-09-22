SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,610 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.