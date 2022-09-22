Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 520407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TWM. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

