Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,393.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,393.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,934,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,992,704.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 162,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

