Diversified Trust Co Takes $566,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

