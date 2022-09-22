One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.