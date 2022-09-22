Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chevron by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 583,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,246 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 86,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

CVX opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.