Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
