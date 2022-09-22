Grassi Investment Management Purchases 815 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.