One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys 68 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $271.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

