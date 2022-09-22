Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

