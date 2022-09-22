Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Landshare (LAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $25,696.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00608738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00868812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landshare’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,820,382 coins and its circulating supply is 2,967,521 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

