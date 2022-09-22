Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Locus Chain has a market cap of $41.00 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

