Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 3.5 %

LON SUPR opened at GBX 111.51 ($1.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 745.03. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.34 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Supermarket Income REIT to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130 ($1.57).

Insider Transactions at Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Jon Austen acquired 25,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

