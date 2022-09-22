Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

LUNA stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

