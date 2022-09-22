Strix Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Strix Group Stock Performance

LON KETL opened at GBX 116.69 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £242.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353 ($4.27).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

