Observer (OBSR) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Observer (OBSR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $45,499.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

