United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of UAL opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.