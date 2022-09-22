Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

