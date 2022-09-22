Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

