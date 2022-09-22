Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,759,000 after acquiring an additional 314,765 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 310,436 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,643,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.