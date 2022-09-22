Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

