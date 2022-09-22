Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1,807.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 618.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,642,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

