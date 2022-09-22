977 Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

