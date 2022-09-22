Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3,571.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $266.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

