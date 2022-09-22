Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 572 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

