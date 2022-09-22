Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,780,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 184,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,026,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FDS opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

