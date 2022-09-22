Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -193.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

