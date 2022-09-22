Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $200,670,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

